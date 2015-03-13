Healthy equals happy: motivation spurs physical fitness
Jan. 4, 2019 - With the beginning of the new year, many people use this opportunity as a clear slate to make positive changes. Tech. Sgt. Maurice Monroe, Air Force Manpower Analysis Agency Training Management Branch manager at Joint Base Sn Antonio-Randolph, found motivation from an unflattering photo of himself to become more physically fit.
JBSA-Fort Sam Houston Tax Center opens Jan. 28
Jan. 4, 2019 - With the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Military Tax Assistance Center opening Jan. 28, it is important to understand who the MTAC serves and the scope of the services provided. The MTAC is located in building 133, 2405 Dragon Valley Road.
Feedback Fridays
Jan. 4, 2019 - Feedback Fridays is a weekly forum that aims to connect the 502d Air Base Wing with members of the Joint Base San Antonio community. Questions are collected during commander’s calls, town hall meetings and throughout the week.