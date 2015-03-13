prev next
JBSA Latest News
Healthy equals happy: motivation spurs physical fitness
Tech. Sgt. Maurice Monroe, Air Force Manpower Analysis Agency Training Management Branch manager, runs laps during his lunch at the Rambler Fitness Center track, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Jan. 3, 2018. Monroe uses exercise as a stress reliever and to improve his overall fitness. (photo by Tech. Sgt. Ave I. Young)
Jan. 4, 2019 - With the beginning of the new year, many people use this opportunity as a clear slate to make positive changes. Tech. Sgt. Maurice Monroe, Air Force Manpower Analysis Agency Training Management Branch manager at Joint Base Sn Antonio-Randolph, found motivation from an unflattering photo of himself to become more physically fit.
JBSA-Fort Sam Houston Tax Center opens Jan. 28
Jan. 4, 2019 - With the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Military Tax Assistance Center opening Jan. 28, it is important to understand who the MTAC serves and the scope of the services provided. The MTAC is located in building 133, 2405 Dragon Valley Road.
AFWERX hosts Spark Cell workshop to share ideas, build innovation network
Maj. Ryan Brewer (right), 14th Flying Training Wing Spark Cell director, explains how the Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, Spark Cell is creating a culture of innovation at the AFWERX Spark Cell Workshop Dec. 13, 2018, in Austin, Texas. The workshop was designed to help grow the network of willing collaborators and share ideas and approaches that foster a results-driven culture of innovation.
Jan. 4, 2019 - Airmen from across the Air Force gathered in Austin Dec. 13 and 14 to learn about the Department of Defense’s innovation ecosystem and the best ways to plug into the overall culture of innovation at every level of the total force.
Feedback Fridays
Feedback Fridays is a weekly forum that aims to connect the 502d Air Base Wing with members of the Joint Base San Antonio community. Questions are collected during commander's calls, town hall meetings and throughout the week. If you have a question or concern, please send an email to RandolphPublicAffairs@us.af.mil using the subject line
Jan. 4, 2019 - Feedback Fridays is a weekly forum that aims to connect the 502d Air Base Wing with members of the Joint Base San Antonio community. Questions are collected during commander’s calls, town hall meetings and throughout the week.
433rd Airlift Wing Reserve Airmen continue annual holiday tradition of feeding Alamo City families
Identical twins, Airmen 1st Class Maranda Smith, 433rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron health services technician and Mariah Smith, 433rd Force Support Squadron communications technician, talk with a guest at H-E-B’s 26th Annual Feast of Sharing Dec. 23, 2018, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. This was the Smith sisters first time serving at the event that served over 10,000 meals to area resident from the Alamo City area.
Jan. 3, 2019 - Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 433rd Airlift Wing joined forces with 1,000 other volunteers from the Greater San Antonio Area in serving more than 10,000 meals during the afternoon shift at H-E-B’s 26th Annual Feast of Sharing holiday dinner Dec. 23 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio.
High school tour becomes family affair at 433rd Airlift Wing
Lt. Col. Matthew Van De Walle, 356th Airlift Squadron instructor pilot, describes one of five sets of upgraded landing gear on the C-5M Super Galaxy to students from Lytle High School, Dec. 18, 2018 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
Jan. 3, 2019 - Students from Lytle High School, about 30 miles from San Antonio, visited the 433rd Airlift Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Dec. 18, 2018 to tour a C-5M Super Galaxy.
