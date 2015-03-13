Healthy equals happy: motivation spurs physical fitness Jan. 4, 2019 - With the beginning of the new year, many people use this opportunity as a clear slate to make positive changes. Tech. Sgt. Maurice Monroe, Air Force Manpower Analysis Agency Training Management Branch manager at Joint Base Sn Antonio-Randolph, found motivation from an unflattering photo of himself to become more physically fit.

JBSA-Fort Sam Houston Tax Center opens Jan. 28 Jan. 4, 2019 - With the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Military Tax Assistance Center opening Jan. 28, it is important to understand who the MTAC serves and the scope of the services provided. The MTAC is located in building 133, 2405 Dragon Valley Road.

AFWERX hosts Spark Cell workshop to share ideas, build innovation network Jan. 4, 2019 - Airmen from across the Air Force gathered in Austin Dec. 13 and 14 to learn about the Department of Defense’s innovation ecosystem and the best ways to plug into the overall culture of innovation at every level of the total force.

Feedback Fridays Jan. 4, 2019 - Feedback Fridays is a weekly forum that aims to connect the 502d Air Base Wing with members of the Joint Base San Antonio community. Questions are collected during commander’s calls, town hall meetings and throughout the week.

433rd Airlift Wing Reserve Airmen continue annual holiday tradition of feeding Alamo City families Jan. 3, 2019 - Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 433rd Airlift Wing joined forces with 1,000 other volunteers from the Greater San Antonio Area in serving more than 10,000 meals during the afternoon shift at H-E-B’s 26th Annual Feast of Sharing holiday dinner Dec. 23 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio.